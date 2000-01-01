Dadi International Group Ltd (SEHK:8130)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8130
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8130
- Market CapHKD620.300m
- SymbolSEHK:8130
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINBMG2617D1056
Company Profile
Zhi Cheng Holdings Ltd offers advertising and media related services. It is engaged in designing, production, acting as agency and placement of advertisements, information consulting and marketing planning in the Peoples Republic of China.