Daejan Holdings PLC mainly operates in commercial, industrial, and residential property in the U.K. and on the eastern coast of the U.S. The company holds its properties to generate rental income and capital appreciation. Daejan Holdings outsources the day-to-day management of its properties to other property management companies. The company operates through two geographical divisions including the U.K. and the U.S., with the majority of income derived from the U.K. segment. The U.K. property portfolio comprises residential properties, commercial properties including office units, retail units, industrial units, leisure and service units, and land and development. The U.S. portfolio comprises residential apartments and commercial properties, including commercial offices and retail units.Daejan Holdings PLC is engaged in the property investment and development in the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company through its subsidiaries invests in commercial, industrial and residential property.