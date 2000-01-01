Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Co Ltd (SEHK:8310)
- Market CapHKD534.520m
- SymbolSEHK:8310
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG2616H1074
Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Company Ltd is an integrated logistics and freight service provider. It also provides fuel cards, tractor repair and insurance services.