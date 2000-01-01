Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Co Ltd (SEHK:8310)

APAC company
Market Info - 8310

Company Info - 8310

  • Market CapHKD534.520m
  • SymbolSEHK:8310
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2616H1074

Company Profile

Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Company Ltd is an integrated logistics and freight service provider. It also provides fuel cards, tractor repair and insurance services.

