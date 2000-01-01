Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1828)
- Market CapHKD6.884bn
- SymbolSEHK:1828
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- ISINHK1828040670
Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd is a business conglomerate operating diversified business that includes motor and motor related business, manufacturing food and consumer products with its logistics services activities in Greater China, Singapore and Japan.