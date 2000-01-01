Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1828)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1828

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1828

  • Market CapHKD6.884bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1828
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINHK1828040670

Company Profile

Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd is a business conglomerate operating diversified business that includes motor and motor related business, manufacturing food and consumer products with its logistics services activities in Greater China, Singapore and Japan.

Latest 1828 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .