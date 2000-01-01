Company Profile

Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd is a banking services group in Hong Kong with business operations in Macau and China. It functions through five segments. The personal banking division is an integral part of the company's business and it contributes to most of the company's earnings. It deals in deposits from individual customers, the extension of residential mortgage lending and personal loans. The commercial banking segment provides similar services to institutional customers and organizations. The Treasury activities segment provides foreign exchange and the overseas banking business incorporates the functions of both personal and commercial banking. Overseas banking businesses include personal banking, commercial banking business activities provided by overseas subsidiaries; and Others.Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd is a banking services provider. Its activities range from its main segment, which is personal banking to commercial and treasury banking operations.