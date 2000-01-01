Company Profile

Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd is a financial services group primarily based in Hong Kong with business operations spread across Macau and China. The group functions through the personal, commercial, treasury, overseas banking and other segments. The personal banking division is an integral part of the company's business and it contributes to most of the company's earnings. It deals in deposits from individual customers, the extension of residential mortgage lending and personal loans. The commercial banking provides similar services to institutional customers and organizations. The Treasury activities segment provides foreign exchange and the overseas banking business incorporates the functions of both personal and commercial banking and serves its customers out of Hong Kong.Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd is a banking services provider. Its activities range from its main segment, which is personal banking to commercial and treasury banking operations.