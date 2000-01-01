Company Profile

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd is a banking service provider having a presence predominantly in Hong Kong while having a minor footprint in Macau. Its services and products flow through the company's operating divisions such as; Personal banking, Commercial banking, Treasury activities, Overseas banking, and Insurance. The Personal banking business includes the acceptance of deposits and provision of loans, overdraft, and credit card services to individuals. The personal banking division generates most of the revenues for the company. The commercial banking segment acts as the secondary source of revenue for the company, with its services with regards to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers.Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd is a banking services provider, with majority of its activities invested in personal banking. Its other services can be listed as commercial banking, treasury activities, overseas banking and insurance.