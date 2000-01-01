Company Profile

Dahe Media Co Ltd is an integrated marketing communications service provider. The principal business activities include dissemination of outdoor advertising through owning and leasing of outdoor advertising space. The firm operates through the following segments: Media Dissemination, Media Production, Terminal Dissemination and Trading of Artwork. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Media Dissemination segment.Dahe Media Co Ltd is an integrated marketing communications service provider. The principal business activities include dissemination of outdoor advertising through owning and leasing of outdoor advertising space.