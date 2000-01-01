Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ:DJCO)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DJCO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DJCO

  • Market Cap$299.410m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DJCO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2339121046

Company Profile

Daily Journal Corp publishes newspapers and web sites covering California and Arizona and produces several specialized information services. The company operates in two segments: Traditional business and Journal Technologies. It also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising.Daily Journal Corp publishes newspapers and web sites covering California and Arizona and produces several specialized information services. It also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising.

Latest DJCO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .