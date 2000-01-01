Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ:DJCO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DJCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DJCO
- Market Cap$299.410m
- SymbolNASDAQ:DJCO
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorPublishing
- Currency
- ISINUS2339121046
Company Profile
Daily Journal Corp publishes newspapers and web sites covering California and Arizona and produces several specialized information services. The company operates in two segments: Traditional business and Journal Technologies. It also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising.Daily Journal Corp publishes newspapers and web sites covering California and Arizona and produces several specialized information services. It also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising.