  • Market Cap€27.308bn
  • SymbolXETRA:DAI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0007100000

Company Profile

Based in Stuttgart, Germany, Daimler makers Mercedes-Benz and Smart cars, commercial trucks and vans, and buses. Brands include Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, Fuso, Setra, and Orion. Daimler Financial Services provides the company's dealers and its customers with vehicle financing. Daimler owns 3% each of Renault and Nissan and 15% of Russian truck maker Kamaz. Li Shufu, chairman of Chinese automaker Geely Automobile, owns 10% of Daimler. Other major shareholders include Kuwait Investment Authority at 7%, BlackRock at 6%, Harris Associates at 4%, and Renault-Nissan Alliance at 3%.Daimler AG is an automotive manufacturer. Its suite of products includes passenger cars, trucks, vans and buses.

