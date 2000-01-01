Dajin Resources Corp (XETRA:C2U1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - C2U1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - C2U1
- Market Cap€3.540m
- SymbolXETRA:C2U1
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA2340672054
Company Profile
Dajin Resources Corp is a Canada-based resource exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring and developing of mineral properties. Its projects includes Teels Marsh Lithium project, Alkali Lake Lithium Project and Salinas Grandes.