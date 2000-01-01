Company Profile

Daktronics Inc designs and manufactures electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It is engaged in a full range of activities: marketing and sales, engineering and product design and development, manufacturing, technical contracting, professional services, and customer service and support. The company offers a complete line of products, from small scoreboards and electronic displays to large multimillion-dollar video display systems as well as related control, timing, and sound systems.