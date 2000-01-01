Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group PLC is a hotel operator in the lodging industry. The company is divided into four business segments: Dublin, Ireland Regional, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. Dalata operates hotels under the Maldron Hotel and Clayton Hotel brands, while also providing hotel management services. The company manages hotel assets and introduces systems and controls to maximize the return for the owner. Dalata wholly owns numerous hotels, leases a variety of hotels, and has several partner hotels under management agreements. Dalata Hotel Group PLC generates the vast majority of its revenue in Ireland.