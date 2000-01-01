Dalata Hotel Group (LSE:DAL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DAL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DAL

  • Market Cap£908.660m
  • SymbolLSE:DAL
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLodging
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BJMZDW83

Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group PLC is a player in the lodging industry. It operates hotels under the Maldron Hotel and Clayton Hotel brands, while also providing hotel management services.

Latest DAL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

DAL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .