Dali Foods Group Co Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:3799) Share Price

Dali Foods Group Co Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S
APAC company
Consumer Defensive
Packaged Foods
XHKG
Company Profile
Dali Foods is one of the leading snack food and beverage companies in China with a diversified multibrand product portfolio focusing on high-growth product categories. The company offers six core product categories including bread, cakes and pastries (Daliyuan and Meibeichen); potato chips (Copico); biscuits (Haochidian); energy drinks (Hi-Tiger); soy milk (Doubendou); and herbal tea (Heqizheng). It markets its products through distributors as well as retail, e-commerce, specialty, and catering channels. The company was founded in 1989 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 2015.Dali Foods Group Co Ltd manufactures and markets food and beverage products across China. The company offers products such as baked pastry, biscuits, cookies, herbal tea under various brands which include Copico, Haochidian, and Hi-Tiger.
SEHK:3799
KYG2743Y1061
HKD
