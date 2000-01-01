Dali Foods Group Co Ltd (SEHK:3799)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3799
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3799
- Market CapHKD77.646bn
- SymbolSEHK:3799
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINKYG2743Y1061
Company Profile
Dali Foods Group Co Ltd manufactures and markets food and beverage products across China. The company offers products such as baked pastry, biscuits, cookies, herbal tea under various brands which include Copico, Haochidian, and Hi-Tiger.