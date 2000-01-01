Company Profile

Dalian Port (PDA) Co Ltd is a China based company providing port and logistic services. It operates port in the three Northeastern Provinces of China. It is engaged in the businesses including oil/liquefied chemicals terminal and related logistics services; container terminal and related logistics services; automobile terminal and related logistics services and other related services. The company's business segments are, namely oil segment, container segment, cargo terminal segment, ore terminal, bulk grains terminal, passenger segment, port value added segment and automobile terminal segment.