Dalian Port (PDA) Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2880)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2880
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2880
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2880
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000002Y6
Company Profile
Dalian Port (PDA) Co Ltd is a China based company providing port and logistic services. It operates port in the three Northeastern Provinces of China. It is engaged in the businesses including oil/liquefied chemicals terminal and related logistics services; container terminal and related logistics services; automobile terminal and related logistics services and other related services. The company's business segments are, namely oil segment, container segment, cargo terminal segment, ore terminal, bulk grains terminal, passenger segment, port value added segment and automobile terminal segment.Dalian Port (PDA) Co Ltd is a China based company providing port and logistic services. It operates port in the Three Northeastern Provinces of China.