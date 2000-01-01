Dalradian Resources Inc (LSE:DALR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DALR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DALR
- Market Cap£307.340m
- SymbolLSE:DALR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA2354991002
Company Profile
Dalradian Resources Inc is a gold development and exploration company. The company is based in Canada, but it is primarily involved in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Northern Ireland.