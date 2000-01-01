Damartex (EURONEXT:ALDAR)
- Market Cap€73.500m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALDAR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- ISINFR0000185423
Damartex offers clothing and accessories for seniors in France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Switzerland. The company provides its textile products under Damart, Afibel, Maison du Jersey, and Xandres brands; and Home and Lifestyle products under Sedagyl, Delaby, Coopers of Stortford, 3Pagen, Vitrine Magique, Vivadia, and Jours Heureux brands. The company markets its products through catalogs, shops, Websites, and B to B wholesales.Damartex is is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of clothing and accessories for seniors. It operates through brand names, including Damart, Thermolactyl, Climatyl, Sedagyl, Happy D, Maison du Jersey, Damart Sport, Jours heureux, Delaby.