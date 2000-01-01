d'Amico International Shipping SA (MTA:DIS)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DIS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DIS

  • Market Cap€154.650m
  • SymbolMTA:DIS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINLU0290697514

Company Profile

d'Amico International Shipping SA is an international marine transportation company. The company through its subsidiary operates a flexible fleet of product/chemical tankers.

Latest DIS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .