Dampier Gold Ltd (ASX:DAU)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DAU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DAU

  • Market CapAUD2.670m
  • SymbolASX:DAU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000DAU5

Company Profile

Dampier Gold Ltd is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mining tenements at its Plutonic Dome project covering the gold bearing Plutonic - Marymia greenstone belt located in central Western Australia.

Latest DAU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .