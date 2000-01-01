Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DAN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DAN
- Market Cap$2.729bn
- SymbolNYSE:DAN
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS2358252052
Company Profile
Dana Inc provides technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in the light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle and off-highway markets.