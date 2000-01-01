Company Profile

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, including the Fortive separation in 2016, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in four segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. In late 2019, Danaher separated from its dental business through an initial public offering process and also made plans to acquire GE's Biopharma business, which will add to its life sciences segment.Danaher Corp designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. It markets its products under the brand of Beckman Coulter, Aperio, Dexis, Chemtreat and others.