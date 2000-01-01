Danaos Corp (NYSE:DAC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DAC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DAC
- Market Cap$132.040m
- SymbolNYSE:DAC
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINMHY1968P1218
Company Profile
Danaos Corp owns and operates containerships, chartering its vessels to container shipping companies across the world. It deploys its containership fleet mainly under multi-year charters with liner companies.