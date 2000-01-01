Danaos Corp (NYSE:DAC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DAC

  • Market Cap$132.040m
  • SymbolNYSE:DAC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINMHY1968P1218

Company Profile

Danaos Corp owns and operates containerships, chartering its vessels to container shipping companies across the world. It deploys its containership fleet mainly under multi-year charters with liner companies.

Latest DAC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .