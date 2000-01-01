Company Profile

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA is an Italy-based company that is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of steel and other nonferrous metal products as well as plant building. The company operates through two segments, namely steelmaking and plant making. The Steelmaking segment manufactures ingots, forged bars, blooms, rolled bars, bar in coils and others. End customers primarily come from the mechanical, automotive, oil & gas, power generation and other sectors. The Plant Making segment designs and builds mines, pellet production plants, furnaces, rolling mills and other various plants and facilities. The company has a global presence, with Europe, Middle East and Far East being the three largest markets for the company.Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA manufactures and sells diversified industrial products. Its array of products covers industrial machinery such as pellet production plants, extrusion presses for ferrous and non-ferrous metals and seamless tubes.