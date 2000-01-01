Company Profile

Danimer Scientific Inc creates more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products sold under the proprietary NodaxO brand name. The company's renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are 100% biodegradable and compostable. Danimer Scientific's products return to nature instead of polluting lands and waters. Its technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end-use products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. The company holds more than 150 patents and pending patent applications in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations.