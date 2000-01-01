Company Profile

Following the acquisition of WhiteWave, Danone restructured the firm into three broad segments: essential dairy and plant-based products, which represents just over half of group revenue; specialised nutrition; and bottled water. The firm's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Danone/Dannon dairy products, Nutrilon and Cow & Gate infant nutrition, and Evian and Volvic bottled water. Danone derives about 60% of its annual sales outside Western Europe, up from about just one third in 2001.Danone SA is a food company. It is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other fresh dairy specialties. The business segments are EDP International and EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition and Waters.