Daohe Global Group Ltd (SEHK:915)

APAC company
Market Info - 915

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 915

  • Market CapHKD237.010m
  • SymbolSEHK:915
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2751X1314

Company Profile

Daohe Global Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the sale of merchandise, hardgoods, provision of procurement and value-added services. It is also engaged in money lending business.

