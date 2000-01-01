Company Profile

Darden is one of the largest players in the $185 billion U.S. casual dining industry. Olive Garden (874 units), LongHorn (527), and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (168 company-owned units) are its core brands, while the smaller, faster-growing specialty restaurant group is made up of Yard House (81), The Capital Grille (60), Seasons 52 (43), Bahama Breeze (41), and Eddie V's (24). In November 2015, the company spun off selected real estate and restaurant assets into Four Corners Property Trust.Darden Restaurants Inc is engaged in the food & beverage industry. Its primary occupation involves the operation of dining restaurants under trade names such as Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Bahama Breeze.