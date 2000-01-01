Darelle Online Solutions Inc (TSX:DAR)
Company Info - DAR
- Market CapCAD0.740m
- SymbolTSX:DAR
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINCA2372051094
Company Profile
Darelle Online Solutions Inc is engaged in providing an online raffle lottery system to charities. The online raffle program enables charitable & nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver and manage their raffle ticket and 50/50 draws online.