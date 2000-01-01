Company Profile

Dart Group PLC provides licensed packages for leisure flights and stays at a multitude of vacation destinations. The company reports in two operating segments: leisure travel (the majority of total revenue) and distribution and logistics. The leisure travel segment delivers scheduled flights by its airline, Jet2.com, to the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, and other European vacation destinations. It utilizes licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to offer hotel accommodations and other useful amenities. The distribution and logistics segment provides services and data to the food industry. Warehouses, temperature-controlled operations, and a range of solutions help store and distribute a variety of produce.