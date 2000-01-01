Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DSKE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DSKE
- Market Cap$217.670m
- SymbolNASDAQ:DSKE
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTrucking
- Currency
- ISINUS23753F1075
Company Profile
Daseke Inc is an owner of open deck equipment and provider of open deck transportation and logistics solutions in North America. Its operating segment includes Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions.