Company Profile

Dassault Aviation, a subsidiary of French multinational company Dassault Group, designs, builds and maintains military fighter jets, and is one of the largest manufacturers of business jets. Dassault has a 24.8% stake in narrow-moat Thales, which contributes significantly to Dassault’s net profit. In 2019, Dassault Aviation generated EUR 7.4 billion in revenue with 12,000 employees. About 70% of revenue comes from defense aircraft equipment sales and services, while Falcon business jets generate the remaining 30% of sales.Dassault Aviation SA caters to the defense industry. It designs and develops jet planes for use in military and commercial spaces. Most of the company's revenue is derived from the sale of business jets.