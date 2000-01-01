Company Profile

Dassault Systemes is a leading provider of computer-assisted design, or CAD, and product life cycle management, or PLM, software, serving customers like Boeing and Tesla throughout the production process. The company’s top line largely depends on the transportation and mobility, industrial equipment, and aerospace and defense industries.Dassault Systemes SE is a product life-cycle management company. It designs, produces, and manages products across many industries including aerospace and defense, industrial equipment, marine and offshore, consumer goods, and others.