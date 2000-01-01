Company Profile

Data I/O Corp is a provider of advanced programming and intellectual property management solutions which are used in the manufacturing of flash memory, microcontrollers and flash-memory based intelligent devices. Its programming systems are used by manufacturers of electronic products to load their software, data and image files into their products during production. The company also provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming. Its products portfolio includes PSV Handlers, RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 Series Handlers, LumenX Programmer, FlashPAK III programmer and Sprint/Unifamily, programmers.