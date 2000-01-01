Company Profile

Data Modul AG develops, manufactures and distributes flatbed displays, monitors, electronic subassemblies and complete information system. It is organized into two main business segments: Displays and Systems. The Displays business segment engages in the purchase and distribution of displays, easyTouch displays, electronic subassemblies and custom products. The Systems business segment comprises selling of easyPanel and easyEmbedded Solutions and special monitors for marine navigation and medical device applications. It serves customers in the mechanical engineering, medical device technology, automotive and gaming industries. Its principal geographical areas consist of Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, France, the UK, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and the United States.