Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation engages in providing cybersecurity, compliance and cloud computing solutions. The company's solutions include infrastructure, disaster recovery, email archival, compliance, electronic vaulting, virtualized recovery, telecom recovery services, and continuous data protection. It generates revenue from the sale of equipment and software for cybersecurity, data storage, IBM Power systems equipment and managed service solutions. The majority of revenue is derived from the infrastructure and Disaster Recovery/Cloud Service.