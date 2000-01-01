Company Profile

Data3 Ltd is an information technology services and solutions provider company. Its technology solutions are broadly categorized into Cloud, Mobility, Security, Data and Analytics, and IT Lifecycle Management. The company's operating segment includes Product and Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Product segment. Product segment provides hardware and software for customers desktop, network, and data centre infrastructure. Its Services segment provides consulting, project services, support services, and recruitment services, in relation to the design, implementation, operation, and support of IT solutions.Data3 Ltd offers information technology solutions such as software licensing and software asset management; design and operation of desktop, network and data center hardware and software infrastructure; and contract and permanent recruitment services.