Datable Technology Corp (TSX:DAC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DAC

  • Market CapCAD1.330m
  • SymbolTSX:DAC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA23803L1040

Company Profile

Datable Technology Corp, formerly 3TL Technologies Corp is a Canada-based technology company. It is operating in the consumer Internet advertising sector. It is a provider of digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining and loyalty solutions.

Latest DAC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .