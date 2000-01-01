Datable Technology Corp (TSX:DAC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DAC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DAC
- Market CapCAD1.330m
- SymbolTSX:DAC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA23803L1040
Company Profile
Datable Technology Corp, formerly 3TL Technologies Corp is a Canada-based technology company. It is operating in the consumer Internet advertising sector. It is a provider of digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining and loyalty solutions.