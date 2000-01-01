Company Profile

DataDot Technology Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of asset identification solutions that include a polymer and metallic microdots, asset registers, manufacturing and distributing high-security datatraceID authentication solutions, to develop and distribute customized solutions combining datadotDNA, datatraceID, asset registration and other technologies. The operating segments of the company are datadotDNA and datatraceID where datadotDNA derives a majority of revenue.DataDot Technology Ltd manufactures and distributes asset identification system, protection, and theft deterrent systems and authentication solutions. The company's products includes DataDotDNA and DataTraceDNA..