DataDot Technology Ltd (ASX:DDT)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DDT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DDT
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:DDT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSecurity & Protection Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000DDT1
Company Profile
DataDot Technology Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of asset identification solutions that include a polymer and metallic microdots, asset registers, manufacturing and distributing high-security datatraceID authentication solutions, to develop and distribute customized solutions combining datadotDNA, datatraceID, asset registration and other technologies. The operating segments of the company are datadotDNA and datatraceID where datadotDNA derives a majority of revenue.DataDot Technology Ltd manufactures and distributes asset identification system, protection, and theft deterrent systems and authentication solutions. The company's products includes DataDotDNA and DataTraceDNA..