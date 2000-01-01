Company Profile

Datagroup SE is a Germany-based company. The company business activities include the operation of IT infrastructures, distribution, and provision of IT services, technology consulting and the development of IT solutions. Its operating segments include Services and Solutions and Consulting. The company generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. Services segment primarily provides IT services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany.Datagroup SE provides IT services, IT solutions and consulting for clients in business and public administrations. It offers service management, data center management, printing services, procurement management, project management and security support.