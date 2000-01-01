Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:991)

APAC company
Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation is one of five state-controlled independent power producers in China, with total attributable installed capacity of 63 gigawatts in 2018. It has a diversified generation mix: Exactly 73% of its installed capacity runs on thermal coal, 15% on hydro, and the remainder on gas, wind, and solar. Through Datang Group, the Chinese government owns approximately a 53% stake.Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd is an independent power generation company. It is engaged in power generation businesses with its focus on coal-fired power generation.

