Datapulse Technology Ltd (SGX:BKW)
- Market CapSGD46.010m
- SymbolSGX:BKW
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINSG1CB7000003
Datapulse Technology Ltd manufactures and sells media storage products used in content distribution including compact discs, digital versatile discs and blue ray disks. The group has three reportable segments, namely Singapore, Australia and Taiwan.