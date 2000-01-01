DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DATS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DATS

  • Market Cap$55.540m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DATS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS23816M1071

Company Profile

DatChat Inc is a communication software company. It is focused on its mobile messaging application that provides a traditional messaging platform while providing users with complete privacy and control features for their sent messages. Its mobile messaging application is called DatChat Messenger which is a free messaging application.

Latest DATS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .