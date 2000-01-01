Company Profile

Datronix Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in design, manufacture, and sale of magnetic components. Its products are marketed under the Datatronic brand name. Its products are used in consumer electronics, data processing appliances, military components and healthcare devices. The company has a global market presence with the majority of the revenue generated from the US markets.Datronix Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacturing of electronic components in the China and trading of electronic components to customers in the USA, Europe, Hong Kong and other countries.