Datto Holding Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MSP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MSP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MSP
- Market Cap$4.270bn
- SymbolNYSE:MSP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS23821D1000
Company Profile
Datto Holding Corp is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions. Its platform enables partners to manage and grow their businesses serving the small and medium businesses information technology, or SMB IT, market. The company's cloud-based platform offerings include Unified Continuity, Networking and Business Management software solutions.