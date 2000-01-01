Datto Holding Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MSP)

North American company
Market Info - MSP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MSP

  • Market Cap$4.270bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MSP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS23821D1000

Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions. Its platform enables partners to manage and grow their businesses serving the small and medium businesses information technology, or SMB IT, market. The company's cloud-based platform offerings include Unified Continuity, Networking and Business Management software solutions.

