Datum Ventures Inc (TSX:DAT.H)

North American company
Market Info - DAT.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DAT.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:DAT.H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2382111060

Company Profile

Datum Ventures Inc is a capital pool company. The company is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for acquisition.

