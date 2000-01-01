Davenport Resources Ltd (ASX:DAV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DAV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DAV
- Market CapAUD6.010m
- SymbolASX:DAV
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000DAV3
Company Profile
Davenport Resources Ltd is a potash mining and production company. The Company is focused on South Harz potash project in Germany and IOCG project in Northern Territory.