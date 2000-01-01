Company Profile

DaVita is the largest provider of dialysis services in the United States, boasting market share that eclipses 35% when measured by both patients and clinics. The firm operates about 3,000 facilities worldwide, mostly in the U.S., and treats over 235,000 patients globally each year. Government payers dominate U.S. dialysis reimbursement. DaVita receives approximately 69% of U.S. sales at government ( primarily Medicare) reimbursement rates, with the remaining 31% coming from commercial insurers. However, while commercial insurers represented only about 10% of the U.S. patients treated, they represent nearly all of the profits generated by DaVita in the U.S. dialysis business.DaVita Inc is engaged in operating kidney dialysis centers and providing related lab services in dialysis centers and in contracted hospitals across USA. It also operates other ancillary services and strategic initiatives.