Company Profile

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd is a major drug manufacturing company. The company operates two segments, including Intermediates and Bulk Medicines, and Finished Drugs. Most of its revenue is derived from the Finished Drugs segment. Nearly all of the company's sales are generated in Mainland China. It utilizes strategic partnerships as a component of its international strategies. The company is open to exploring potential acquisitions as a component of its overall growth strategy.Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of non-patented pharmaceutical medicines including intermediate pharmaceutical, bulk medicines and finished drugs.